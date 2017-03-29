Galaxy S8 Plus stays lean, but packs in a lot more screen

If the Galaxy S8 Plus needed jeans, it would need to visit the Big & Tall shop - this supersized smartphone has a whopping 6.2in screen. Barely-there bezels and curved edges make it feel a lot smaller in your hand, though - so don’t be daunted by the thought of handling a six-incher on the daily. The S8+ has a bigger 3500mAh battery to keep that screen shining, but otherwise the specs are identical to the 5.8in Galaxy S8. Which pretty much makes it the fastest, most desirable phone out there right now. You’ll be able to snap one up from today on pre-order, but you'll be paying big bucks for it - it'll cost £779. Ouch!