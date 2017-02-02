The Raybaby sleep monitor is a better parent than you

Pretty sure I’ve seen that thing in an episode of Black Mirror…

Not every gadget with a camera lens is an Orwellian menace, you know. In fact, Raybaby is quite the opposite – a proper do-gooder with its silicon heart in the right place. It’s a baby sleep monitor that tracks your little one’s breathing from afar in a very clever way – not with an impractical wearable or a SmartCot 3000, but with radar technology.

Radars, eh? Nothing says sweet dreams like military surveillance technology…

Well, the Raybaby isn’t exactly a big, scary antenna. It’s a cute little cyclops that sits anywhere in your baby’s room, quietly measuring their breathing to a claimed accuracy of 98% thanks to ultrasound-like tech. And that’s just the start of its parental prowess. It’ll also send you notifications when your baby shows signs of illness, alerts you when they wake up or roll over, and serves up real-time video and audio monitoring. So stop standing around trying to look useful, and go fetch that organic baby milk...