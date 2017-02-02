The Raybaby sleep monitor is a better parent than you

Pretty sure I’ve seen that thing in an episode of Black Mirror…
Not every gadget with a camera lens is an Orwellian menace, you know. In fact, Raybaby is quite the opposite – a proper do-gooder with its silicon heart in the right place. It’s a baby sleep monitor that tracks your little one’s breathing from afar in a very clever way – not with an impractical wearable or a SmartCot 3000, but with radar technology.
Radars, eh? Nothing says sweet dreams like military surveillance technology…
Well, the Raybaby isn’t exactly a big, scary antenna. It’s a cute little cyclops that sits anywhere in your baby’s room, quietly measuring their breathing to a claimed accuracy of 98% thanks to ultrasound-like tech. And that’s just the start of its parental prowess. It’ll also send you notifications when your baby shows signs of illness, alerts you when they wake up or roll over, and serves up real-time video and audio monitoring. So stop standing around trying to look useful, and go fetch that organic baby milk...
Did you just see the way that thing turned its head? I’m not leaving the room just yet thanks…
It’s like you’ve never seen a webcam before. Anyway, yes you can change the angle of the Raybaby’s head to keep track of your little one. But it’s not the complete parent replacement yet. You can’t just install the app and swan off to play ten pin bowling. It’s more of a peace of mind thing, serving up alerts and sleeping tips via the app. As if babies don’t get enough sleep already…
Yeah, don’t suppose it’s got any tips for sleep-deprived parents too...
Afraid not, my zombie friend. Raybaby is only attuned to the peculiarities of baby breathing, so will ignore any adults and pets around it. But hey, you’ll sleep much better knowing there’s a robo-nanny watching over your energetic bundle of perfectly rested joy, right? The only downside is that you’ll need to wait until September 2017 if you back it on Kickstarter for the early bird price of $99. Maybe sleep on it...