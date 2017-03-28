Vax's Blade Cordless vacuum is all suck, no wires

Many a wireless vacuum has attempted to rival the power of corded numbers over the years, but rarely have they delivered. None, though, had Direct Helix Technology inside. Thankfully, the £300 Vax Blade Cordless packs exactly that - together with a 32V Lithium battery that’ll suck up dirt for a solid 45 minutes before puffing out. What’s more, it’ll do so at all angles, thanks to a horizontal dust bin that creates a cracking cyclone which can cope with going sideways, upside down and, well, any which way. Switch out the heads for a crevice tool and you’ve a go-anywhere cleaner that won’t go short on suction.