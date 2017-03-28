Oculus adds a touch of Touch to Samsung's Gear VR

Samsung’s Gear VR is great for watching but not much good for doing – whereas the likes of HTC Vive and Oculus Rift have spiffy motion controllers, Samsung’s headset was stuck with on-headset controls. But no more - because the 2017 version will come with an Oculus-made Gear VR Controller. It's essentially a remote with a trigger and a built-in clickpad, which works like a virtual mouse. The controller itself gets detected in 3D space like a Wii U remote - all of which makes for a whole lot more interaction than a basic Gear VR. You can’t buy it on its own though - it’ll come in a bundle deal with the new 2017 Gear VR, which should launch this week with the Galaxy S8.