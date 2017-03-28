This 3D-printed bike is riding in electric dreams

The dream for any adventurous rider is to build a two-wheeled machine of their own. Don’t have the know-how? Worry not: the Italian Volt is a bespoke-built bike that’ll take you from zero to 62mph in 4.2 seconds, using nothing but electricity. From the ride profile to the 3D-printed bodywork panels, large chunks of the Volt are user configurable. That’s not to say, of course, that it’s some shonky, shed-built machine: Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension give this speed machine plenty of brand kudos, while a full charge in 40 minutes (monitorable from your mobile) will make it quite the handy run-around.