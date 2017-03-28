Urbanears unveils unexpected speaker in the Baggen area

Ever felt like your Bluetooth speakers were just too plain? Meet the Baggen: a colourful cube of audio wizardry that’ll play nice with a host of wireless streaming services. Wrapped in fine fabric that won’t affect the audio performance, stick it on your shelf and you’ll be able to fling tunes at it from Spotify Connect, Airplay or Chromecast, alongside Bluetooth and traditional auxiliary inputs. Scoop up more than one and they’ll do multi-room, too, with the smaller Stamen sibling a perfect box for the bedroom. At £400 for the bigger Baggen, you’re paying for the style - but, boy, what pretty style it is.