The 8 Pro feels like uncharted territory for Honor: it's a premium phablet, with the kind of spec that would put most flagships to shame.

Dual cameras? Yep. Super-fast CPU? Naturally. Stunning screeen? A 5.7in QHD panel will do nicely, thank you very much. Only here, you don't have to pay huge lumps of cash to get it all.

At £475, it feels like something of a bargain compared to the Mate 9s, Galaxy S8 Pluses and iPhone 7 Pluses of the world - not that you'd be able to tell from the stunning build quality.

With a mightily impressive 4000mAh battery, it should be able to last a whole day of heavy use, too. Try doing that on an iPhone.

Is there any reason to spend more cash on your next phone? I spent a few days with the Honor 8 Pro ahead of launch to find out.