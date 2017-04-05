The 8 Pro feels like uncharted territory for Honor: it's a premium phablet, with the kind of spec that would put most flagships to shame.
Dual cameras? Yep. Super-fast CPU? Naturally. Stunning screeen? A 5.7in QHD panel will do nicely, thank you very much. Only here, you don't have to pay huge lumps of cash to get it all.
At £475, it feels like something of a bargain compared to the Mate 9s, Galaxy S8 Pluses and iPhone 7 Pluses of the world - not that you'd be able to tell from the stunning build quality.
With a mightily impressive 4000mAh battery, it should be able to last a whole day of heavy use, too. Try doing that on an iPhone.
Is there any reason to spend more cash on your next phone? I spent a few days with the Honor 8 Pro ahead of launch to find out.
HONOR 8 PRO DESIGN & BUILD
The 8 Pro takes a lot of its design cues from last year's Honor 8, as you'd expect given the name. That means rounded corners, a gorgeous glass finish that catches the light, and slim dimensions in what is otherwise a pretty hefty phone, thanks to that 5.7in display.
Around the back, though, the matching glass is gone. Instead, you get a brushed metal finish, again in an eye-catching blue hue, but it's just not quite as appealing as the original phone's shimmering effect. Metal probably makes it less prone to shattering, of course - which could be handy if you're a klutz when it comes to phones.
The all-metal chassis feels firm, with no evidence of bend or flex when you give it a squeeze. It feels every bit the premium phone. At 6.93mm, it's actually thinner than an iPhone 7 Plus, but Honor hasn't overdone it - there's still plenty here to grip on to.
Like before, you'll find the fingerprint sensor on the back, but it's a little bit too high up the phone to find consistently without adjusting your grip. That's a shame, as Honor's sensor-based gestures make a return, so you'll want to have it within easy reach. It's lightning-fast, too, unlocking the phone as soon as your digit brushes the sensor.
The headphone jack, single speaker and USB-C port are all found on the bottom of the phone, keeping line breaks and distractions to a minimum at the top and sides. Top marks for attention to detail, Honor.
HONOR 8 PRO DISPLAY & SOUND
A 5.7in screen leaves lots of room for pixels, and Honor has delivered with its first 2560x1440 resolution panel. Every Honor phone up to now has stuck to 1080p, so the QHD display you get here is a real treat.
There's plenty of detail for photos and videos, with bright, vibrant colours and more than enough brightness to see what's onscreen clearly when you're out enjoying the sun. Deeper hues and blacks aren't as rich and contrast isn't as high as you'd get on an AMOLED display, but this is still a top-notch screen.
The whole front of the phone is incredibly reflective, though. Hold it in the wrong position and you'll get nothing but reflections from the lights above and around you.
For nighttime viewing, Honor has added the second generation of its eyecare mode. This strips out blue light, so you're still able to catch some Zs after getting stuck down a late-night YouTube rabbit hole.
The single speaker at the bottom of the phone does a great job for video clips, although it's easily muffled when you're holding the handset. It's loud enough, but you'll still want a pair of headphones for critical listening.
HONOR 8 PRO PERFORMANCE & BATTERY LIFE
With a Kirin 960 CPU at its heart, the Honor 8 Pro should be an absolute monster when it comes to performance. In case you aren't familiar with Huawei's latest silicon, it's an octa-core chip that's currently powering the Huawei P10, P10 Plus and Mate 9 - three flagship phones with equally flagship prices.
Here, though? You're getting it in a significantly cheaper phone.
Paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage (plus microSD expansion, if you can live without two SIM cards), the Hono 8 Pro will have no trouble rubbing shoulders with the best the rest of the smartphone world has to offer. It flew through Android homescreens filled with widgets, loaded apps quickly and played demanding games smoothly - you won't be left wanting better performance with one of these in your pocket.
Even better, there's a 4000mAh battery keeping the whole thing powered. That's significantly larger than an iPhone 7 Plus and even bigger than Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus, which hopefully means you'll get over a day of solid use between charges.
I didn't get the chance to fully test battery life in my short time with the pre-release handset, so I'll have to wait until I get a full review unit to see how it stacks up against the competition. On paper, though? This could be as long-lasting as big, powerful phones get, at least for the first few months of 2017.
HONOR 8 PRO CAMERA
Dual cameras are definitely a thing in 2017 - expect to see them everywhere, not just in ultra-expensive flagship phones. The Honor 8 Pro is a good example: it's packing two 12MP sensors with f/2.2 lenses, which sit completely flush to the body of the phone.
With one sensor handling black and white, and the other focusing on colour, it should be able to capture low light images with plenty of detail. There's a wide aperture mode, too, so you can add beautiful bokeh and depth-of-field effects to your photos, just like you'd get on a full-size DSLR camera.
There's finally a dedicated monochrome mode, too. This was missing on the Honor 8, forcing you to toggle a black and white filter instead of actually using the monochrome sensor. Expect plenty of moody, atmospheric shots to fill your Instagram feed with once you've got one of these in your pocket.
Both lenses are protected by aluminium-reinforced glass, which also stealthily hides the laser autofocus module.
The smaller Honor 8 took great photos for the money, so I'm expecting similar results here. The whole thing has been sped up, too: the Honor 8 Pro is quicker to launch the camera, quicker to focus and quicker to save your shots.
It all looks promising so far, so I've got high hopes for when I actually get one to review.
HONOR 8 PRO SOFTWARE
With Android 7 Nougat underneath parent company Huawei's EMUI interface, the Honor 8 Pro is as up-to-date as you can get right now. That means split-screen apps, Doze mode battery savings and in-line notifications, along with Honor's own software tweaks.
EMUI can take a bit of getting used to, but it's surprisingly flexible if you like to tweak and customise your phone. It fills your homescreens with installed apps out of the box, but you can enable the familiar Android app drawer if you like through the Settings screen.
There are shortcuts everywhere, with a swipe-up lockscreen drawer appearing at the bottom of the screen for the torch, timer, calculator and voice recorder apps, and a swipe-down notification tray with up to four rows of settings and feature toggle buttons.
The number of pre-installed aps is pretty high, too. Luckily you can uninstall a lot of them, and hide the rest without having to install a third party launcher. Honor's icons can be a bit polarising, but there are plenty of icon packs in the Google Play store if you fancy a different look.
Even if you're a fan of stock Android, it won't take long to get used to the EMUI way of working - and if you're stubborn, like me, you can get pretty close to vanilla without loading up on third party apps.
HONOR 8 PRO INITIAL VERDICT
The Honor 8 Pro is an impressive phablet, with the kind of specs that would have cost £600-700 just a year or two ago. The fact Honor can deliver them for less than £500 is a superb effort.
With more than enough power thanks to that Kirin CPU, a giant battery and twin-camera cleverness, it's got all the flagship features you'd expect. Factor in the bigger screen and attractive design (especially if you opt for the blue handset) and I don't think it'll be difficult to justify spending the extra cash over the admittedly brilliant OnePlus 3T.
Camera quality and battery life are still unknown at the moment, though, so we'll reserve judgement until we've been able to put them to the test. If they can impress, though? Then the Honor 8 Pro is on track to becoming a really fab phab.
Pre-orders start today, with the phones going on sale directly through Honor's website at the end of April. We'll hopefully have a full review ready for you a little closer to launch.