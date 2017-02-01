Watch any extreme sports video on YouTube, and the chances are it was probably shot on a GoPro.

The company that single-handedly kickstarted the action camera craze pretty much goes hand-in-hand with the kind of adrenalin-fueled madness guaranteed to set pulses racing.

Taking that footage airborne was always going to be the next logical step.

That finally happened with the Karma, an all-seeing eye in the sky with a few extra tricks for when it’s back on terra firma thrown in for good measure.

GoPro whisked us off to Spain, home of Tapas, La Tomatina and some of the Mediterranean’s finest beaches, to put the Karma through its paces - both in the air and on the ground.

Update (1 February 2017): GoPro was forced to recall the unfortunately-named Karma in November 2016 after several reported cases of its battery disconnecting mid-flight. But now a modified version has arisen Phoenix-like from its ashes with a redesigned latch mechanism, which GoPro is confident will keep the battery firmly in place.

This means the Karma is now on sale in the US and will be soaring into UK airspace in Spring 2017. Stock will initially be limited, but GoPro says that production will "ramp up quickly" after that. We'll turn this into a full review as soon as we've lined up a testflight of the £720 flying marvel. In the meantime, read for our first impressions of a non-faulty model we tried in 2016...