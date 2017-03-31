First, the bad news: you won’t necessarily be able to chuck out your old, ugly router. That's because Google Wifi doesn’t have a built-in modem.

If, like me, your ISP has given you a black box that houses both a router and modem, you’ll need to plug one of Google Wifi’s lovely, circular pucks into that, then disable its wireless powers.

It's also worth clarifying that this isn't to be confused with Google Fiber - in internet terms, Wifi is like upgrading to a multi-room sound system, but it can't do much if your broadband is feeding it the equivalent of chewed up cassettes.

But that’s enough talk about modems and broadband – let’s just admire those little white cylinders for a moment. My ‘cosy’ two-bedroom flat will only need one of them, but anyone living in a roomy, detached house (not that we're jealous) will get to scatter two or even three of the them around the place.

The routers (and they're all individual routers, not Wi-Fi extenders) have a similar footprint to Google Home, which means they can hide away discreetly on bookshelves, desks or side tables. The light strip in the middle is there to tell you about any issues, but if all's well it'll glow a contented teal. Unless your dog’s been chewing on the ethernet cable again.