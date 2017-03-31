Building a smart home around most routers can feel like trying to run a spaceship on AA batteries.
Like its close domestic relative, the boiler, the router is synonymous with pain, suffering and weird computer-speak like 192.168.0.1.
Google’s Wifi is here to change that. Rather than an old drunk shouting across you whole house, its mesh system acts like a harmonious group of barbershop singers. Smaller flats can benefit from just one of its charming pucks, but Wifi really comes into its own when acting as an internet supergroup in larger houses.
The revolutionary idea is reliability, simple operation and consistent Wi-Fi coverage. Which is, for many, a strangely exciting concept. Here are my first impressions.
Google Wifi design: sharp router
First, the bad news: you won’t necessarily be able to chuck out your old, ugly router. That's because Google Wifi doesn’t have a built-in modem.
If, like me, your ISP has given you a black box that houses both a router and modem, you’ll need to plug one of Google Wifi’s lovely, circular pucks into that, then disable its wireless powers.
It's also worth clarifying that this isn't to be confused with Google Fiber - in internet terms, Wifi is like upgrading to a multi-room sound system, but it can't do much if your broadband is feeding it the equivalent of chewed up cassettes.
But that’s enough talk about modems and broadband – let’s just admire those little white cylinders for a moment. My ‘cosy’ two-bedroom flat will only need one of them, but anyone living in a roomy, detached house (not that we're jealous) will get to scatter two or even three of the them around the place.
The routers (and they're all individual routers, not Wi-Fi extenders) have a similar footprint to Google Home, which means they can hide away discreetly on bookshelves, desks or side tables. The light strip in the middle is there to tell you about any issues, but if all's well it'll glow a contented teal. Unless your dog’s been chewing on the ethernet cable again.
Google Wifi setup: easy street, rather than frustration avenue
Okay, setting up a router isn’t the biggest tech challenge you’ll face. But interacting with many of these blinking boxes is like taking a time machine back to 2005. Not so with Google Wifi, which uses a slick iOS and Android app to walk you through the setup.
If you have more than one Wifi point – Google sells a £229 two-pack for medium sized homes, and you can add as many extra ones as you like, mansion boy – the app will tell you where to place them. Once they're in place, you're just a QR code away from adding them to the mesh network.
The likes of Google Wifi and Netgear Orbi aren’t to be confused with Wi-Fi extenders. Rather than simply rebroadcasting your router’s signal, a mesh network is a team of routers that work together to create a giant Wi-Fi blanket that smothers your home.
If you’re just looking to fix a small internet dead spot in your house, and otherwise have good Wi-Fi, then Wi-Fi extenders and boosters still have their place. Check out our guide to fixing your Wi-Fi. But mesh networks’ ability to create a single, smart highway for your internet traffic is about more than just reliable Wi-Fi - it also means more consistent speeds and some handy bonus features. Such as...
Google Wifi features: routers are the new TV remotes
Do you really need your router to have 'features'? After all, you'd probably pass on your boiler learning to talk in return for an improved chance of it not going on strike in January.
I thought the same, until I saw some of the neat things you can do with Google Wifi's app. In fact, anyone living with an internet-obsessed family will agree that these tricks are pretty awesome. And yes, that's the first time we've used that word in the same sentence as a router.
For example, if your Netflix show is stuttering because your entire family is watching 4K YouTube videos, you can tell Google Wifi to prioritise your device for a couple of hours. Router apps, it seems, are the new telly remotes.
But isn't the main benefit of mesh systems that they avoid congestion by doing clever stuff like automatically switching channels? Yes, and Google Wifi will do that most of the time. But it’s nice to know that, in extreme cases, you can assert your authority as the lord of Wi-Fi.
You can go one further too. In a menu called ‘Family Wifi’ you can set up a label and use it to group together any of your home's internet-connected devices. Time for dinner? You can now pause any consoles, Chromecasts or any other device in the group, temporarily freezing their internet. Prepare for a fallout if this happens during a particularly tense moment in Sniper Elite 4.
There are lots of handy little touches too. Need to share your Wi-Fi password with a visitor? No more fishing around the back of your router for a list of letters – you just share it to their phone with one touch in the app.
And if you’re a super-nerd with a personal file server at home, you can also set up a ‘guest network’ to make sure visitors don’t accidentally delete your entire collection of PC games.
Ah, so you like to run your own home VPN server and generally shift a lot of data between devices? We doff our nerd cap to you, but Google Wifi probably won't be for you.
The app doesn't have a lot of deep customisation, and it's not the absolute fastest for the price. For example, the Netgear R6400 offers AC1750 speeds for only £80.
But for most people doing internet stuff (streaming Netflix, gaming, web browsing), AC1200 speeds will be fine - and that's what Google Wifi offers.
Google Wifi early verdict
Not everyone necessarily will need Google Wifi. If you live in a small flat and are generally happy with your Wi-Fi coverage, it’s probably overkill – particularly at the UK’s starting price of £129.
That's not to say you won't benefit from its network handling or clever features. But Google Wifi is really designed for families living in larger houses with an increasing number of internet-thirsty gadgets. If that's you, this is the best-looking and most user-friendly Wi-Fi system we've seen so far.
It’s not the only mesh system of its kind - the likes of Netgear Orbi, Eero and Ubiquiti Amplifi are all strong rivals, so make sure to check back here soon for our full review and verdict. It’ll be like the Wrestlemania of Wi-Fi, only even more entertaining.