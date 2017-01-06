Garmin has been the go-to watchmaker for outdoorsy types since the first Fenix shot onto the scene, and it’s only gotten better with each iteration.

With a multitude of multi-sport modes, amazing battery life and fantastic, in-depth exercise tracking, the Fenix 3 was a regular member of our top 10 smartwatch and fitness tracker lists. Now though, it’s time for a change.

Garmin has brought three new Fenix models to this year’s CES - and made such big changes they’ve skipped a whole generation, going straight from 3 to 5.

The Fenix 5 is here, and we’ve tried it on.