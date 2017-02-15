OK, so maybe sticking untested medical experiments directly into your eyeballs on a daily basis isn’t so bad, when it comes with a penthouse apartment overlooking a near-future San Francisco.

Or rather it wouldn’t be, if any of it were real.

You aren’t really on earth, though, and those experiments just went very, very wrong. Ten minutes in, and the proverbial has well and truly hit the fan.

You're actually trapped on Talos One, an ageing space station controlled by military contractors with questionable ethics. Oh, and it’s overrun with shape-shifting aliens that are keen to get intimate with your esophagus, too.

This is where those shady science experiments start to come in handy, and developers Arkane Studios step away from the familiar.

Right from the off, Dishonored's multiple levels have been ditched for one sprawling, giant world, where you're free to explore - as long as you've got the gear to get you there.

Corvo Attano might have had plenty of mystic powers to choose from, but Morgan's abilities are grounded in science. As long as you're happy sticking a giant needle into your skull to unlock them, anyway.

These Neuromods will eventually give you a range of skills, both human and alien, but my demo session stuck to more realistic ones - like being able to hack turrets and PCs, the strength to move larger objects, and the know-how to dismantle the junk and detritus you pick up and turn it into something useful.

Prey is packed full of things to pick up, fiddle with and collect. It's what makes the Mimics so scary, but it's also a goldmine for anyone that can turn a few frayed wires and circuit boards into a weaponised glue gun.