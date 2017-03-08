Mario Sports Superstars is made up five different sports: football, tennis, baseball, golf and horse racing. It’s certainly cost-effective to have all the sports bundled into one game, especially since the likes of Mario Tennis and Mario Golf have previously been sold separately. Unfortunately, it’s not as big a bargain as you might initially think.

The likes of horse racing and baseball, for example, feel more like filler content than main components of the game. After riding around on a horse for a couple of rounds, I already felt that I had experienced everything there was in that particular sport. Collect a few carrots and time your speed boosts and you’ve effectively mastered the art of horsing around.

Fire up tennis, on the other hand, and you’re faced with a steep learning curve and a range of shots to master. After a number of early heavy defeats, I later found myself curving the ball and lobbing Bowser to secure the match point in the championship final.

It’s clear that since Camelot Software Planning has created so many Mario Tennis games, they’ve had plenty of time to perfect the sport and layer it with tactical depth. Their inexperience, though, shows when it comes to the horse riding, which feels like it would be more suited as a minigame in The Legend of Zelda rather than existing independently.

The difference in quality across the five sports is blatant and, since they also vary in difficulty, it’s hard to see who this game is aimed at. Is it for seasoned sports pros who want to test themselves with the challenging tennis, or is it for children who want to have a go at a watered-down football game instead of FIFA?