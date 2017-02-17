Similar to the most recent Mortal Kombat, Ubisoft has created a “Faction War” that encompasses all of the multiplayer modes within it. Your chosen faction will be awarded points for doing well within the modes, and it’s all split up into seasons and rounds. It all feels a bit eSports, and will go over the head of most people.

With the maximum of 4v4 on offer, Dominion offers the largest, most diverse mode. Switching between capturing control zones, and a front where the weak AI soldiers are battling, the idea is that you can kill opposing team grunts to push forward and tip the battle in your favour, gaining points.

Hitting 1000 points “breaks” your opponent’s team and, if you push on and kill them, they can’t respawn. This is how you win the match, and it feels fast-paced and frenetic, with action happening everywhere.

Some modes allow you to use feats, which are special skills that give you a tactical advantage. Varying from simple healing feats to moves that let you rain down fiery death on your enemies, or even skills that make all your attacks unblockable for 15 seconds, there’s plenty to unlock as you progress through the rankings.

Similarly, you will upgrade and equip weapon parts and armour as you go along. But you can also buy chests with in-game currency - and, at the risk of sounding negative, it has a distinct feel of feature creep. Almost as if someone in a board room somewhere said “Oh go on, one more thing” in an already fit to burst package.