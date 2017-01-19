With the cancellation of Scalebound, the Xbox One’s line-up of exclusive titles is looking rather thin on the ground. Fortunately for Microsoft, they have a go-to guy when things get rough: Master Chief.

The original Halo Wars might not be the first game people think of when the green-armoured super-soldier is mentioned, but it does have its on accolades. It’s the best selling real-time strategy game on console for a start.

Admittedly that's not so impressive when you consider that most console developers avoid the genre like an undetonated grenade.

But after a couple of hours playing Halo Wars 2, I was reminded that this series deserves more praise than it often gets.

This strategy game shows no sign of a console handicap. With a PC release also incoming, Halo Wars 2 is looking capable of competing with the best titles of the genre, although it's probably more suited for RTS rookies than Age of Empire experts, and that's very much the idea.