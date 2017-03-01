At first glance, the X-T20 looks a lot like a slightly scaled-down version of the X-T2 - there’s the same dial-heavy “little DSLR” design, for instance. But there are two key differences: the X-T20 lacks its siblings rugged weatherproof build, but gains a new 3in tilting LCD touchscreen.

Firstly, that build quality. Thanks to the seals around its buttons, dials and ports, the X-T2 can be used in a full-on rain- or sandstorm, and it’s built around a tough magnesium alloy frame to help it withstand minor drops and other rough handling. The X-T20 doesn’t match that, so if you do pull it out to do some snapping during a downpour, you do so at your own risk (on the plus side, it’s quite a bit lighter in weight).

It’s no plasticky slab of cheapness, mind; the X-T20 feels solidly put together and won’t fall to bits if you toss it into a bag and lug it around all day. So unless you’re the type with chronic butterfingers or a love of taking selfies in the middle of tropical storms, there’s no need to worry too much.

That new 3in touchscreen is also a real boon in certain situations too. While it doesn't face forward (sure to disappoint selfie addicts, but not a big deal for the rest of us), it does tilt up and down a fair amount, which helps in shooting situations where you’re holding the camera above or below head height. The touch controls are also genuinely useful in certain situations too: just tap an area on the screen to set the focus point, or to set the focus point and instantly take a shot.

There are plenty of other design touches in common with other Fuji cameras, including a large, bright and detailed OLED electronic viewfinder that is albeit smaller than the X-T2's.

Electronic viewfinders are among the most valuable features a compact system camera can have, allowing you to compose images while previewing the result in real-time (changing settings will alter the preview, cutting down the need for creative guesswork) and to hold the camera up to your face while taking photos, which aids stability.