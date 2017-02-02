For more than a year now, there’s been a clear winner for anyone choosing a mirrorless camera: the X-T10 was probably the best pound-for-pound CSC out there.

Seriously, if you paid more you were throwing your money away, and if you paid less you weren’t getting anywhere near as good a camera.

As well as giving photographers excellent picture quality for their cash, Fujifilm managed to dilute the flagship X-T1 down into a smaller body, but keep almost all of the same features.

Now, Fuji has done it again with the X-T20.

It has the same gorgeous retro-inspired looks, APS-C sensor and photographer-friendly controls of the top-end X-T2, which launched late last year, but doesn’t have the top-end price to match.

You’d think there would be a snag somewhere, right? After a few hours spent snapping with this latest model, I can’t see one.