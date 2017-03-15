Choosing a fitness tracker is so complicated it should come with a health warning.

One of the chief culprits is Fitbit, whose range – which now stands at eight devices – seems to have been designed to confuse as much as coach casual exercisers.

So where does the Fitbit Alta HR sit in the headache-inducing Venn diagram? It looks like another unassuming band, but the Alta HR might just have the broadest appeal of any tracker so far. Why? It's the first one of its size to offer continuous heart-rate monitoring.

This might sound like overkill for a fitness band, but it's a pretty big deal. Heart-rate tracking isn’t just useful for endurance training – it can also help boost the accuracy and insights of broader health-tracking, in particular sleep.

The sport-mad will still want trackers with built-in GPS, but for everyone else the Alta HR looks to have joined the Samsung Gear Fit2 and Fitbit’s own Charge 2 in the low calorie sweet spot of features, size and price. Here are some first impressions of my boxfresh band.