Why Netflix is about to get twice as good

As you probably know, Netflix is doing pretty well when it comes to the streaming content market. It recently passed the 93m subscriber mark, it’s got upcoming movies starring Brad Pitt and Will Smith in the works, and of course there are new series of House of Cards and Stranger Things on the way.

As a result, the company is set to spend US$6bn on content this year alone. But the company is also set to spend US$1bn on the science and technology of delivering all that content.

We met with Todd Yellin, Vice President of Product Innovation at Netflix, who explained that it’s all to do with keeping subscribers: the better the streaming experience, the more content people will watch, and the more likely they are to keep subscribing.

The first part of that initiative was to deliver Netflix’s physical servers to internet service providers themselves. This allows Netflix’s content to be as close to the end consumer as possible, meaning the content is delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible.

While Netflix holds a vast library of content, it can still hold it all on one of these server racks in ten different formats depending on the end user’s connection speed. (Netflix also asked us to put a famous movie quote on one of these server racks to give one of their engineers a chuckle when it makes it to an ISP.)