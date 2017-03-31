Which Fitbit should you buy?

Fitbit has done a Hoover - it's now so synonymous with fitness trackers that even non-techies use it as shorthand for health-watching bands.

The trouble is, it now offers eight - yes, eight - different types of fitness-tracking wearable, and it’s hard to know where to start. Particularly with the recent arrival of the genre-blurring Alta HR.

Fear not though, because we’ve reviewed them, studied them, and learnt their innermost secrets, to determine which one you should be strapping/clipping onto your body: