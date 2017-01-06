"What's new, Alexa?" The 9 best CES 2017 gadgets with Amazon's voice assistant

A ghostly presence has been swirling around CES 2017 and possessing every gadget in its path.

No, it’s not the tortured soul of Michael Bay reliving his autocue fail of CES 2014, but Amazon’s near-omnipotent voice assistant Alexa.

Despite not having an official presence at the show, Alexa has been one of its stars. Dozens of new gadgets have crowed about having the voice assistant built in. And many more have flaunted their compatibility with the service via new Skills, for those already own an Echo or Echo Dot.

Of course, not all of them are humdingers (unless you've really been hankering after a smart air purifier), so here’s our pick of the most exciting new bits of Alexa-tech...