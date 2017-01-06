What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech jargon busted

OK. Here’s how TVs were in 2016: LG’s OLEDs were the best you could buy at any price, Samsung’s Quantum Dot sets were the best you could buy without remortgaging your house.

For 2017, it’s all change. Panasonic and Sony have joined LG on the OLED bandwagon, leaving Samsung as the only one of the big four TV companies to have not yet embraced what many people believe to be the ultimate in telly tech.

Instead, it's making a huge song and dance about its own panel technology, which it's cheekily (and that's putting it mildly) calling "QLED".

So how does QLED work and does it even stand a chance against OLED? We’ve seen Samsung’s new TVs in the flesh and have at least some of the answers.