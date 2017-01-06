What are Samsung's QLED TVs - and why should you care?

OK. Here’s how TVs were in 2016: LG’s OLEDs were the best you could buy, Samsung’s Quantum Dot sets were the best value.

At CES 2017, it’s all change again. Both Panasonic and Sony have also jumped onboard the OLED bandwagon leaving Samsung as the only manufacturer to not yet embrace the TV panel technology. Instead it’s coined a new name for its Quantum Dot TVs: QLED. A classic case of televisual one upmanship if ever we saw one.

So how does QLED work and is it actually as good as its cracked up to be? We’ve seen Samsung’s new TVs and have the answers.