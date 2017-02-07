Try Alexa's nerdiest Easter eggs on your Amazon Echo

Amazon's voice assistant keeps getting smarter and smarter as new features and capabilities are added, but Alexa has also become more of a joy to use recently thanks to nerdy little perks.

The latest? Now you can change the Amazon Echo's wake word to "computer", in a wondrous homage to Star Trek of course. Previously, the only words you could choose to address her by were "Alexa", "Amazon", or "Echo" and while "computer" might seem the most generic of those terms, the added context makes it a fun option for Trekkies everywhere.

Nor is it Alexa's first nod to geek media and pop culture – not by a long shot, actually. Alexa has hundreds of amusing Easter eggs hidden in her cloud-powered brain, and if you ask the right questions, you'll get some grin-inducing responses. Here are some of the queries you absolutely need to try with your Echo.