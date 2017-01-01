Tech resolutions #4: why I'm ditching my PS4 and building a gaming PC

What about 4K? Well, if you’ve got a powerful PC then you can play top titles at a whopping 3840x2160 resolution.

That’s not possible with many PS4 Pro games, despite what Sony and various publishers may say. Some games support 4K, while others still languish at 1080p. Some PS4 Pro titles render the game at a lower resolution and simply upscale to 4K – disingenuous at best.

Some titles only deliver graphical benefits at 1080p because the console can’t handle them at 4K, while others make frame-rate compromises to achieve 4K.

It’s confusing, but it’s not surprising: console components are simply not strong enough for proper 4K, despite their specialised designs.

Don’t believe me? Look at the numbers (or the Teraflops, to be precise). These are the best measure of a computer's raw theoretical power and its ability to handle 4K. The PS4 and Xbox One deliver less than two TFLOPs, and even the PS4 Pro only manages 4.2 TFLOPs (not enough for all 4K games).

While pricey, at least PC cards like the RX 470 (4.9 TFLOPs) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8.8 TFLOPs) give you the option of the extra grunt needed to handle higher framerates and proper 4K. And that's the last time we'll mention Teraflops, promise.