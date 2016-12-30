Tech Resolutions #2: why I'm moving to full-frame photography in 2017

This year, I’m going to super-size my snaps. I shall inflate my photos. Embiggen my exposures.

And I don’t mean I’ll be ordering 10x12 instead of 4x6 prints from my local Snappy Snaps. Or that I’m replacing my current camera with one that simply has more megapixels.

Nope, I’m actually going to increase the physical size of the medium which creates the photos in the first place: the sensor. Yes folks, I’m buying a full-frame camera.

What am I talking about? For the unitiated, "full-frame" refers to an image sensor format that matches the size of 35mm format film (36mmx24mm) and, considering that 35mm was regarded as an everyday “normal” format in analogue photography’s heyday, it’s surprisingly rare in the digital world.

Most DSLR and digital compact system cameras use smaller sensor formats like APS-C (aka “crop”), Four Thirds or Micro Four Thirds, and most digital point-and-shoots use even tinier ones. But a handful of models on the market (all made by Canon, Nikon, Sony, Leica or Pentax) roll with a full-frame sensor inside.

And in 2017, some will finally be within my wallet's reach.