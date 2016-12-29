Tech resolution #1: why I'm swapping my Macbook for an iPad Pro

From the moment I clapped eyes on the original iPad in Steve Jobs’s mitts, I was smitten. Where others saw limitation, I was excited by possibilities.

Naysayers slammed the iPad for being a massive iPod touch and not running OS X. But I loved the iPod touch and iPhone and was thrilled at the prospect of similar innovative touchscreen apps and games on a bigger canvas. I reasoned we didn’t need a MacBook with the keyboard sawn off.

I bought an iPad immediately, importing it from the USA. And despite an Icelandic volcano attempting to thwart swift shipping, I eventually managed to write two books about the tablet, while gorging on apps and games.

Few days passed when the iPad wasn’t in use, and I upgraded several times. But as productivity apps arrived – despite people claiming “you can’t do real work on an iPad”, having moved on from “you can’t do real work on a Mac because control requires a DOS command line” – I never fully made the switch.