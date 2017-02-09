Stuff Picks: Kitchen gadgets

Step away from the fishfingers! Yes, you with the sallow face and weary expression! You can do better than that - and technology can help you.

Today's kitchen can be as techy as you want it to be. So while a good, sharp knife, chopping board and some fresh herbs will always go a long way to improving your cooking skills - and diet - adding some culinary-friendly gadgets can take things to the next level.

Here's the kit that the Stuff team uses when we're in the kitchen. Well, other than those times when we're just cooking fishfingers.