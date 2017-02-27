Stuff's MWC 2017 photo diary - day 1

Every year, the tech world collectively treks to Barcelona to get hands-on with the latest in mobile tech.

From smartphones to tablets to connected cars, MWC is all about the next-gen tech that you'll be using in the coming months.

It's also one of the busiest, most hectic places to explore this side of Times Square on New Year's Eve.

Join us, then, on a photographic journey through the best and weirdest from MWC 2017 - with a few behind-the-scenes snaps thrown in for good measure.