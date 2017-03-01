The Stuff Mobile World Congress Awards 2017

You won’t see many ballgowns and tuxedos wandering the halls of the Fira de Barcelona, but that doesn’t mean this year’s Stuff MWC Awards aren’t full of shine and sparkle.

The nominees took care of that - after all, pretty much every new phone revealed at this year’s show was made of metal.

We were quick to get our grubby little paws on everything from Sony, Samsung, LG, Huawei, Blackberry, Motorola, Nokia, and many, many more, but only the very best (or most attention-grabbing) have made the cut.

So without further ado (and with tongue only partly in cheek) here are the winners you should actually care about.