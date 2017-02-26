The Stuff Gadget Oscars 2017

Think of the Oscars and you probably think of the glitz and the glamour, the posh frocks and the teary speeches, the deserving winners and the criminally overlooked losers.

You probably don't immediately think of gadgets, although there are always some in the six-figure goodie bag that the nominees take home with them.

We're not concerned with that over here, though. We're concerned with the exceptional achievements in the world of gadgets over the last 12 months.

We've got explosions, stunts and truly mind-blowing performances, and not a politically-tinged acceptance speech in sight. Enjoy!