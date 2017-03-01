Sony's charming little Xperia Agent robot will manage your home

OK, OK, you caught us - the Xperia Agent isn’t new, having first been spotted on trade show floors at MWC 2016. But this year, we’re getting a taste of its expanded repertoire of tricks.

It's still got an adorable "head" with two blinky eyes, which sits on top of a body made up mostly of screen, showing more info about the robot’s task at hand.

We got a bit of a puppy vibe in the way it tilts its heads and blinks its eyes to convey emotion. It might have a limited range of motion, but the same can't be said for the emotions it'll induce in you.