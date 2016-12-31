And the best reviewed smartphone of 2016 is...

1. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge - 4.805 average score

A worthy winner? Absolutely. We gave the S7 Edge the full 5 stars in our review and it would seem everyone else agreed. The S7 Edge looks fantastic and works superbly. And unlike the Note 7 - which we didn't include here - it doesn't explode when charged. It's not Stuff's phone of the year on account of its high price, but judged purely on quality it's the best there is.

They say: "The Galaxy S7 Edge manages to delight, and stand out in a world where new smartphones are increasingly being offered with razor-thin differences between them." (TechRadar)

We say: "Don't let the price put you off: the S7 Edge is truly a smartphone to lust after."

2. Samsung Galaxy S7 - 4.74

There's not much in it between the S7 and its Edge sibling, but a couple of 9/10 scores was enough to keep it just behind. TrustedReviews was the only site to score it higher than the Edge, but every site loved it.

They say: "The Galaxy S7 is yet another outstanding effort from Samsung, and a more than worthy successor to the Galaxy S6." (Expert Reviews)

We say: "It’s very hard to find fault with the Galaxy S7. If this is a phone that sees Samsung resting on its laurels, then they must feel pretty comfortable right now."

3. OnePlus 3T - 4.685

If the OnePlus 3T had come out earlier in the year it would definitely have taken our Phone of the Year accolade: it's better than the OnePlus 3 in a few key areas and only a little more expensive - hence why it sits atop our Top 10 Smartphones list. No site scored it lower than 4.4/5.

They say: "This is our new favorite budget Android, but if you have the OnePlus 3, you don't need to upgrade." (c/net)

We say: "It’s the number one choice if you want a top-end phone at a sensible price."

4. OnePlus 3 - 4.65

Stuff's 2016 Smartphone of the Year is an object lesson in how to beat the big boys: top specs, great performance and bargain price. It loses out here to the S7 and S7 Edge but it's a close-run thing, with just 0.155 difference between it and the S7 Edge, and it's possible that some sites don't consider the price to be as big of a deal as we do.

They say: "The OnePlus 3 represents a killer combination of price, performance and design, and there’s no other phone that gets close." (Alphr)

We say: "A big, brilliant bargain of a phone that looks and feels as good as a £600 mobile, but costs half the price."

5. Apple iPhone 7 Plus - 4.475

Almost every site scored the 7 Plus higher than the standard iPhone 7 (only Pocket-Lint went the other way) and none scored it lower than 4, reflecting a consensus that this is the best iPhone right now. However, the average scores indicate that there's a bit of a gap right now between the top Androids handsets and Apple's best phones - a gap that is also reflected in Stuff's Top 10. Maybe the iPhone 8 will reverse the trend...

They say: "The iPhone 7 Plus dares to take Apple's smartphones to a fascinating new place – and we can't wait to see where this drive to innovate brings the company next." (PhoneArena)

We say: "If you’re firmly entrenched in camp iOS, it’s time to go big or go home."