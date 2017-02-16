Sky Q vs Virgin TV V6: Which is best?

Sky is comfortably the best current source of 4K content in the UK.

Anyone subscribing to the Sport and Cinema channels in HD also gets the 4K version at no extra cost, giving you the likes of The Martian, Spectre and, er, Arsenal vs Hull City in all their ultra-high-def glory.

You also get plenty of TV shows - among them Fortitude and Ross Kemp Extreme World (come on, you love it). Plus, you can buy around 30 more films via the Sky Store.

Virgin isn’t so well stocked. In fact it’s more like a branch of Currys after a city-wide riot.

While you can subscribe to Sky Sports and Cinema through Virgin, and to BT Sport too, you won’t get access to the UHD versions. There’s no on-demand 4K content available on Virgin’s platform either, not even among the paid-for movies, and when asked about it Virgin would only say it will “continue to increase our 4K offering as the demand from our customers grows”.

What you do get via the V6 is access to Netflix, which is not something Sky offers. Netflix has loads of UHD content, and given that its own Originals are among the best shows currently being made in the world, that’s a big deal; we’ll take Santa Clarita Diet or House Of Cards over Ross Kemp Extreme World any day. However, most 4K TVs will already include a built-in Netflix app, or you can stream it from your phone to a Chromecast Ultra, so this isn’t in itself a reason to buy the V6.

Despite what you might have read elsewhere, both boxes are also physically capable of outputting HDR. However both are awaiting updates to make this a reality, with Virgin saying it’s coming soon, and Sky that it’s working on it.

Winner: Sky Q