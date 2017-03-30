Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: the weigh-in

Last year, we gave the Galaxy S7 a slight advantage over the LG G5 when it came to camera performance – and you agreed with us. Our readers picked the Galaxy S7 as the best camera over the OnePlus 3 and iPhone 6s, based on sample photos, while the G5 finished 4th.

It's an all-new battle this time around, however, and both handsets are packing improvements. The Galaxy S8 largely sticks with what worked last time around, hardware-wise, with another 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture. However, it uses more image processing tricks: the S8 snaps three photos every time you hit the shutter button, then tosses in noise reduction, pixel binning, sharpening, and shake reduction to reduce blur.

Meanwhile, the LG G6 keeps the dual-back-camera approach from last year, but changes the components. Instead of having mismatched megapixel counts, both are 13MP sensors, with one at 71° and the other a 125° wide-angle lens.

We've spent more time with the G6 so far and found it to be faster than the LG G5 with locking onto subjects and adjusting exposure, albeit a bit slower than the Google Pixel. You'll get great results with good lighting, but expectedly less so with low light, with plenty of noise visible – especially since the wide-angle lens doesn't have optical image stabilisation.

In fact, in our LG G6 review-in-progress, we said the Galaxy S7 Edge still produces slightly better results than the new G6, according to our reviewer's eyes and analysis. So if the Galaxy S8 ends up being even better than its predecessor, then it should likewise be even more of an improvement over the LG G6. We'll find out for sure once we have a Galaxy S8 review sample in hand.