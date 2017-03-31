Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: the weigh-in

Two back cameras is better than one, right? Well, not necessarily: we'll obviously take quality over quantity when it comes to snapshots, although the double-sensor array brings benefits.

With the P10, you get a 12-megapixel main camera and 20MP monochrome sensor right alongside it, both with Leica branding and really sterling results. Pair them together and the P10 begins showing off its party tricks, such as the ability to zoom up to 2x with no noticeable loss of quality, plus slick depth of field with its Portrait and Wide-aperture modes.

Even the regular photos, sans tricks, are impressive: punchy colours, loads of detail, and great black-and-white results from the 20MP sensor. Low-light photos tend to show a fair amount of noise, meanwhile, given the f/2.2 aperture. The 4K/30fps or 1080p/60fps video footage looks routinely great, however, although not quite on par with the Google Pixel's.

We haven't taken enough snaps with the Galaxy S8 camera just yet to make a call, but the Galaxy S7 had the best Android shooter of 2016, and this year's phone brings enhancements.

It's still a 12MP single camera with f/1.7 aperture, for vivid daytime results and very solid low-light images. However, Samsung is promising smarter software enhancements. The Galaxy S8 will grab three images every time you hit the shutter, then stealthily merge and manipulate the results until you get one brilliant shot.

We'll need to put it through its paces before we can say for sure, but if Samsung really can build upon last year's foundation without flubbing the output, then the Galaxy S8 may claim the throne for this year's best smartphone shooter. But the Huawei P10 will be right up there and make no mistake: if you buy it, you'll be very happy with its photographic abilities.