Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel: the weigh-in

The announcement of a new Samsung Galaxy S phone has become one of the year’s biggest tech moments, thanks to the Korean company steadily building its flagship smartphone into the iPhone’s main Android antagonist.

And the newly-launched Galaxy S8 looks set to continue that trend, taking the template laid down by the glorious Galaxy S7 Edge, refining it and building it into what is – on paper at least – an even better handset.

But forget the iPhone for a sec – how does Samsung’s new top dog compare to its flagship Android cousins? Let’s start by taking a closer look at how its specs stack up against Google’s stock Android star, the Pixel.