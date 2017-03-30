Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus: the weigh-in

We're not all that deep into 2017, but we've already had a certifiable five-star Android flagship in our midst: the Huawei P10 Plus.

While the regular Huawei P10 was just a tad underwhelming for its full-bodied flagship price, the extra-large edition corrects our concerns with the standard model and has found a spot on our current list of the best smartphones available today.

Of course, that list is about to get a big shake-up. Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus this week, and both are absolute stunners in terms of design and functionality alike.

We're impressed with the Huawei P10 Plus, but can it really hold strong from an all-out assault from Samsung? Let's have a look at how the larger Galaxy S8 Plus compares to the P10 Plus.