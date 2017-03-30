Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus: the weigh-in

We're not all that deep into 2017, but we've already had a certifiable five-star Android flagship in our midst: the Huawei P10 Plus.
While the regular Huawei P10 was just a tad underwhelming for its full-bodied flagship price, the extra-large edition corrects our concerns with the standard model and has found a spot on our current list of the best smartphones available today.
Of course, that list is about to get a big shake-up. Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus this week, and both are absolute stunners in terms of design and functionality alike.
We're impressed with the Huawei P10 Plus, but can it really hold strong from an all-out assault from Samsung? Let's have a look at how the larger Galaxy S8 Plus compares to the P10 Plus.
Design: Samsung, obviously
If there's one obvious knock against both P10 models, it's that the design of the phone isn't likely to turn any heads. Actually, that's not entirely true: the Pantone-inspired Greenery and Dazzling Blue are one-of-a-kind styles that we've really fallen for.
But otherwise, Huawei has stuck with its iPhone homage here – something that Samsung has some past experience with. It's more premium-looking than the Google Pixel, at least, but this very familiar glass-and-metal slab doesn't generate a ton of fresh excitement.
That is very much not the case with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, easily one of the most astonishingly beautiful handsets we have ever laid eyes on. It's curved on the right and left sides like the past Edge models, but this one also ditches much of the top and bottom bezel (along with a physical home button) to go almost all-screen on the front.
The back and sides aren't a big shift away from the last two Galaxy S models, but the Galaxy S8 Plus greets you with such a daring and dazzling face that we can't help but be wowed.
Screen: Widescreen or wider?
Here's the good news: both of these displays are Quad HD beauties, pumping out seriously crisp, high-resolution visuals towards your eyeballs. Beyond that, however, there are some key differences between them.
For starters, the Galaxy S8 Plus ditches the familiar 16:9 widescreen dimensions for an 18.5:9 aspect ratio instead, which means it's extra tall in one hand, or a little wider while on its side.
Why do this? Well, it gives you more screen space without making the phone much wider; that's how a 6.2in AMOLED display can fit on a phone that is just less than a millimeter wider than last year's Galaxy S7 Edge, which had a 5.5in screen instead. The S8 Plus screen isn't massively larger than the standard Galaxy S8 model, which has a 5.8in panel instead.
Huawei's option is a lot simpler in approach: it's flat, it's widescreen, it's 5.5in, and it's an LCD panel. It's large, bright, and beautiful, with excellent viewing angles, even if LCD screens don't offer the deep blacks and contrast of a great OLED panel.
But the Galaxy S8 Plus has a big, added advantage: mobile HDR support, which means that compatible content (like most Netflix original series, once the app is updated) will display deeper contrast between lighter and darker parts of the scene. It can be pretty dazzling stuff, and now HDR will be in your pocket as well.
Camera: Single or double?
The P10 Plus packs not one, but two back cameras: a 12-megapixel main shooter and a 20MP monochrome sensor. Why double up? Because not only does the 20MP sensor deliver striking black and white shots, but it also helps enable some handy tricks for the other camera.
For example, you can do variable zoom between 1x and 2x without losing obvious visual quality, as well as take dreamy portraits with blurred backdrops. The Leica-branded cameras also excel at regular, everyday snaps, with exceptional, detailed shots with punchy colours and speedy autofocus. Read our full review for more, but it's really rather fantastic.
We'll be surprised if the Galaxy S8 Plus' camera ends up being noticeably better, but it should be close when it comes to standard snaps. The S8 Plus sticks with similar hardware to last year's devices, with a 12MP sensor and f/1.7 aperture (versus f/1.8 on the P10 Plus), but this time around, it snaps three versions of every shot and does an array of software tricks to turn out one ultimate result.
You won't get the crisp zoom or depth of field tricks like the P10 Plus, but last year, the Galaxy S7 had our favourite camera of the Android bunch – so it stands to reason that the Galaxy S8 will be plenty strong as well, if not one of the best in the pack.
Performance: Serious power
We suspect performance is going to be one of those areas in which the Huawei P10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus end up neck and neck. In fact, there probably won't be any discernable difference at all in everyday use, although benchmarks could declare an edge between them.
The P10 Plus uses Huawei's own Kirin 960 processor, which doesn't have the big-name flash of a Snapdragon but has been crushing many benchmark tests since debuting in the Mate 9. With 6GB RAM onboard (bumped from 4GB in the P10), it can handle any multitasking and media demands you throw at the thing.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 Plus is equipped with Samsung's octa-core Exynos 8895 chip in the UK and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in some other regions, and in either case, you're sure to get bleeding-edge performance. The S8 Plus has 4GB RAM, but 6GB sort of seems like an obscene amount for a smartphone anyway.
We found the P10 Plus to be incredibly swift in our review testing, and likewise, our hands-on with the Galaxy S8 Plus revealed no hiccups in a shorter span. Both are sure to be among the fastest Androids available today, with Android 7 Nougat running the show. Samsung's skin is prettier than Huawei's EMUI, at least.
Battery and perks: Galaxy of extras
Both handsets have rather large batteries to cope with all of that screen and performance: the P10 Plus wields a 3,750mAh cell, while the Galaxy S8 Plus comes in a hair short at 3,500mAh.
We haven't used the Galaxy S8 Plus enough to provide much guidance in this regard, but the P10 Plus gave us strong full-day usage across heavy media, gaming, and app usage – and lighter users could easily stretch into a second day. You'll get fast charging on both devices, but only the Galaxy S8 Plus has wireless charging of the two.
The P10 Plus also has the meatier onboard storage, launching with 128GB inside versus 64GB on the Galaxy S8 Plus, but both can be augmented with microSD cards.
Frustratingly, the P10 Plus isn't waterproof, which increasingly seems like a must-have feature for top-tier flagships – especially given how much money you're pouring into the thing. The Galaxy S8 Plus is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, like last year's Galaxy S7 models.
And the Galaxy S8 Plus also has some bonus perks that the P10 Plus doesn't have any answer for, whether it's Gear VR compatibility for strong mobile virtual reality experiences, or the DeX Station dock (above), which gives you a PC-like desktop experience on an external monitor.
It has improved iris scanning, to boot, building off of the feature first seen in the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. Samsung is always packing in extra perks, which you may not always use or care about, but they can be appealing. It might help sway your decision in this case.
Initial verdict: The sizzling S8
We already know that we really like the Huawei P10 Plus quite a bit, although it must be said: at #6 (currently) on our list of top smartphones, it sits behind last year's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.
Given that, and given how dazzling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus seem so far, we can't help but think that our ultimate nod will go to Samsung in this battle. The P10 Plus is a great, top-end flagship with plenty of power, a sharp screen, and a strong camera array, but it lacks a certain excitement. That's partially because it looks like an iPhone, but also because it feels very standard in a lot of ways.
The Galaxy S8 Plus feels anything but standard, whether it's the taller curved screen, the near-absent bezel, or the array of handy perks that you won't find on most smartphones today. We haven't had enough time with the S8 Plus to make a final call here, but we'd be shocked if Samsung's latest phone doesn't also end up being its greatest.
That said, there's a £100 difference here, as the Huawei P10 Plus sells for £679 and the Galaxy S8 Plus commands a mighty £779, so that could be a consideration.
On the other hand, the standard 5.8in Galaxy S8 – which is mostly identical to the Plus aside from screen and battery size – is £689, putting it right near the P10 Plus. So that might be the better alternative if you don't need the super-sized screen of the S8 Plus.