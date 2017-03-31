Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Google Pixel XL: the weigh-in

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ has one of the largest screens of any pocketable mobile device ever, as well as an impressive spec sheet and construction. In short, it seems destined to be among 2017’s most remarkable smartphones.
So how does it rank among its current rivals? We’re steadily ticking off the competitors, and now it’s the turn of the Google Pixel XL, another Android smartphone with a plus-sized screen and Premier League specs. Time to dive in and take a closer look at how these heavyweights compare.
Design: Inspired vs tired
The Google Pixel XL, like the non-XL version, has a very iPhone 6 family look at it on first glance – albeit it’s somehow far less desirable than Apple’s flagship. The wide bezels, copious amounts of plastic and generally uninspired styling of this phone wouldn’t be such a disaster if this was an affordably-priced Nexus device, but given that you’ll have to part with at least £719 for this phone (£819 if you opt for the 128GB version)… well, let’s just say it doesn’t quite walk the premium walk. At least it’s splash-proof, we suppose.
The Samsung Galaxy S8+ has no such problems. Metal and glass blend seamlessly into one another with clean lines and smooth curves, suggesting that not only has Samsung nailed style, it’s also made something that’ll feel nice in your mitt. There’s also IP68 certification, which means you can dunk this phone in the washing up bowl for up to 30 minutes without any ill effects. (We don’t know why you’d want to, but you can.)
Screen: To Infinity and beyond
The S8+ has one of the largest displays ever featured on a smartphone – and yet it doesn’t look or feel like a particularly big phone. That’s because its 6.2in Super AMOLED 2960 x 1440 screen is taller (or wider, if you’re viewing in landscape) than most phones’, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It curls around the left and right sides of the phone like the Galaxy S7 Edge’s screen, and due to the tininess of the top and bottom bezels, that means it covers almost the entire front of the handset; in fact, the home button is behind the glass. It looks impressive, even when the phone’s turned off – and that high pixel count and those rich, vivid AMOLED colours make it striking when it’s on.
The Pixel XL also has a really great display – albeit one that’s not quite as showy or groundbreaking. It’s a regular non-curved AMOLED panel, 5.5in in size, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, which gives it a similar level of sharpness and colour vibrancy to the S8+’s screen. Pitted against most flagship smartphones, the Pixel XL’s display would come out on top – but against the S8+ isn’t most flagship smartphones.
Performance: Similar skills
The Pixel XL has an impressive set of innards: 4GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, which run the stock, pure-bred Android 7.1 Nougat operating system like a dream. Nougat is zippy and responsive, and you can flip between apps with a reassuring slickness. And the XL won’t struggle to run any app or game in the Play Store.
The S8+, being a newer phone, has a more up-to-date processor: a new Samsung-made Exynos octa-core with four cores at 2.3GHz and four at 1.7GHz. There’s 4GB of RAM too. On paper, that suggests a level of performance similar to or greater than the Pixel XL’s, but without proper testing, we can’t say that with any certainty. One to revisit after our full review…
Camera: Two superb snappers
Here’s another aspect in which it’s tough to see much daylight between the two phones. The Pixel XL has a 12.3MP rear camera with large 1.55-micron sensor pixels, laser autofocus, an f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording and electronic image stabilisation, while the Samsung S8+ has a 12MP rear camera with 1.4-micron sensor pixels, laser autofocus, an f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording and optical image stabilisation.
The Pixel XL’s camera is widely regarded as one of the best in the business. The HDR+ mode helps to deliver great exposures in tricky lighting and the large sensor pixels pick up a lot of light (handy for shooting in dimly lit conditions), while the image stabilisation does an amazing job of smoothing out shake from handheld video.
The S8+ looks likely to deliver a similar level of performance. The sensor pixels may be slightly smaller than on Google’s phone, but that could be balanced out by the larger f/1.7 aperture. Optical image stabilisation is generally regarded as superior to the electronic variety too, but perhaps not for video recording purposes.
We suspect this is going to be a close-run thing, with both phones producing really impressive results. It might even come down to the user’s personal preferences for how they feel photos should look.
Battery & Perks: Samsung brings the frills
The Pixel XL has a 3450mAh battery (which’ll give you a day of normal use, and supports fast charging – but not wireless charging) and either 32GB or 128GB of storage, depending on which version you choose; there’s no microSD slot, but Google automatically backs up all photos to the cloud at full size, which should help conserve storage space. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back.
The Pixel XL is also one of only two current phones (with the smaller, non-XL Pixel) to support Google Assistant, an AI-powered, voice-controlled personal assistant and Google’s answer to Siri, Alexa or Cortana. It’s clever and handy, but not the killer app it was perhaps billed as; still, Google will be tweaking it constantly, so it should become smarter with future updates.
Samsung has lavished the Galaxy S8+ with headline-grabbing features. There’s not only a fingerprint reader, for instance, but an iris scanner that lets you unlock the phone with a look – and it’s improved over the iteration on the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. There’s not only wireless charging, but fast wireless charging. On paper, very impressive.
The battery has a 3500mAh capacity, so we’d expect battery life to be in the same ballpark as the Pixel XL’s. On the storage front, there’s a single 64GB edition – but Samsung has thoughtfully included a microSD slot, so you can boost that by a further 256GB should you wish.
There’s also a voice-powered AI assistant named Bixby, baked right into the phone. Working with a suite of Samsung’s apps at launch (third-party app support will follow, we’re told), this should bring some measure of user-friendliness to everyday interactions. Is it better than Google Assistant, though? We can’t say for sure, at least yet.
Overall: Samsung has the edge
On paper, there are surprisingly few major differences between these phones. Looking at the display resolution and technology, the camera capabilities, the battery power and the processing grunt, there’s no great gulf between the brand new Samsung Galaxy S8+ and the older Google Pixel XL.
Of course, real-world testing may yet unearth these gulfs. We’ve already rated the Pixel XL, but the S8+ hasn’t yet gone through the rigours of a Stuff review. And in some areas – principally design and build quality – the S8+ does appear to be a more appealing prospect than the Pixel.
For now, though, we’re remaining cautious – it’s simply too early to say the Samsung is a better phone than the Pixel. So if you’re about to splash out on a new phone, why not wait a few more days? Give us a week or so, and we’ll have a definitive answer.