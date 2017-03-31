Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Google Pixel XL: the weigh-in

The Pixel XL has a 3450mAh battery (which’ll give you a day of normal use, and supports fast charging – but not wireless charging) and either 32GB or 128GB of storage, depending on which version you choose; there’s no microSD slot, but Google automatically backs up all photos to the cloud at full size, which should help conserve storage space. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Pixel XL is also one of only two current phones (with the smaller, non-XL Pixel) to support Google Assistant, an AI-powered, voice-controlled personal assistant and Google’s answer to Siri, Alexa or Cortana. It’s clever and handy, but not the killer app it was perhaps billed as; still, Google will be tweaking it constantly, so it should become smarter with future updates.

Samsung has lavished the Galaxy S8+ with headline-grabbing features. There’s not only a fingerprint reader, for instance, but an iris scanner that lets you unlock the phone with a look – and it’s improved over the iteration on the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. There’s not only wireless charging, but fast wireless charging. On paper, very impressive.

The battery has a 3500mAh capacity, so we’d expect battery life to be in the same ballpark as the Pixel XL’s. On the storage front, there’s a single 64GB edition – but Samsung has thoughtfully included a microSD slot, so you can boost that by a further 256GB should you wish.

There’s also a voice-powered AI assistant named Bixby, baked right into the phone. Working with a suite of Samsung’s apps at launch (third-party app support will follow, we’re told), this should bring some measure of user-friendliness to everyday interactions. Is it better than Google Assistant, though? We can’t say for sure, at least yet.