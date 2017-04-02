Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: the weigh-in

Sandwiched between the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge on our current list of the best phones in the world right now you'll find the iPhone 7 Plus.

It's undoubtedly Apple's best handset to date: a super-big, super-fast smartphone with great components in nearly every respect – including that snazzy dual-camera array on the back – and the smooth and streamlined iOS 10 running the show. If you've set your heart on an iPhone, it's worth the extra splurge to get the Plus.

But in the world of large phones it now has some serious new competition. Samsung's Galaxy S8+ seems primed to be a huge favourite, if not the outright champion in this class. We're already enamoured with the standard Galaxy S8, itself a very big handset, but the Plus adds another 0.4in to the screen while keeping the sizzling design. It's a mighty device.

When all is said and done and our reviews are complete, will the Galaxy S8+ rule our updated list? We'll find out soon, but for now, let's see how Apple and Samsung's biggest phones compare on specs.