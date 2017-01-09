Ranked: Every iPhone in order of greatness

Every iPhone has been a great iPhone – and nearly all of them have been excellent. Love 'em or hate 'em, Apple knows how to make fantastic devices.

So how to rank them? If we merely lined up the 15 distinct models in order of excellence the list would end up just being a chronological affair from oldest to newest, with the possible exception of the odd iPhone 5C or SE.

No, what's needed here is context. Many of these phones have been game-changers in their time, ushering in hardware advancements, new ways of interacting with gadgets, and software additions that became indispensable. And with that in mind we've considered their impact and influence, the quality of competition and any major flaws, in addition to obvious factors such as form and function.

Now, on with the show...