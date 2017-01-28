Ranked: The best video game weapons

A great video game weapon can make the difference between winning and dominating; between an ordinary offensive and slaying with style.

The best gaming weapons turn decent characters into legends, and turn otherwise fun games into absolute classics, making you feel like an ultimate, unmatched badass in the process.

There have been hundreds of truly spectacular video game weapons throughout the years - our starter list had dozens of options - but after much debate, we've trimmed it down to the 20 most iconic blades, firearms, and other curious creations of all time.

Give it a read and see how your list compares to ours. Then go back and play them all again.