Ranked: the best Nintendo consoles of all time

Every debut of a new Nintendo console is undoubtedly a big deal, but some Nintendo systems have been much more successful, impactful, and absolutely memorable than others.

Nintendo's earliest cartridge-based platforms all helped define console gaming and launched some of the most beloved franchises of all time, while the company's more recent efforts have been a bit more hit or miss as Nintendo has explored experimental ideas.

Will this week's Nintendo Switch someday top this list? We don't know yet: we're still working on our review and, besides, it's far too early to measure the impact of a new console.

We do, though, have opinions on the 11 previous home and portable consoles that bear the Big N's brand. Here's how they rank in our view, bottom to the top.