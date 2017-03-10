PS4 Pro Boost Mode: how effective is it?

For anyone with a PS4 Pro, the most exciting feature added with update 4.5 is probably Boost Mode.

This setting, accessible from the console’s System menu, uses (or at least attempts to use) the console’s extra power to enhance the performance of games that haven’t been updated for Pro performance. Boost Mode won’t add HDR lighting to these games, and won’t make any improvements to resolution via checkerboard upscaling, but it can help out the numerous PS4 titles that struggle to maintain their target frame-rates.

That doesn’t mean it’ll increase the frame-rate of games locked to 30fps – just that it can make sure they keep to those targets. So if you’re hoping that Boost Mode is going to give you that 60fps version of Destiny or Dark Souls III, get ready to be disappointed. Sony says it can also cut these games’ loading times, meaning less thumb-twiddling every time you die. I subjected a few titles to real-world testing (no fps counters here) to see how far Boost Mode goes in practice.