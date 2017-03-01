Opinion: Why the Sony Xperia XZ Premium might finally make me ditch my iPhone

Don’t get me wrong. The iPhone 7 is a FANTASTIC phone. It’s fast and easy to use and does everything I need it to. But it’s not doing any one thing better than the competition any more.

Screen, camera, even arguably design - these are things that I’m now seeing bested elsewhere. That’s never been more true than it is with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which sets out to be simply the best at everything it does.

The screen is phenomenal, packed with fine detail, super-vibrant colours and astonishing contrast - in fact, it’s a much better display than the TV I have at home. And as I start to get more and more tied into Amazon Prime and Netflix, I’m finding that I watch a lot less TV on the 40-inch screen in my front room, and a lot more on portable devices. And, given that the most important screen is the one you use the most, it makes sense that my phone display is an absolute stunner.

Then there’s the camera, which is nothing short of phenomenal. I know that the iPhone 7 Plus’ camera has been challenged before, and I’ve found myself feeling particularly envious recently when looking at the incredible low-light shots of the Google Pixel, but I think it’s safe to say that the XZ Premium will trounce that and every other smartphone camera that’s gone before it.

I particularly love that the camera takes photos for you whenever it senses movement, and that it will pick out the four best shots for you afterwards. You might think that sounds like a gimmick, but I think it sounds like a +10 boost to my Insta stats.

And I also love the XZ Premium’s crazy-advanced slow-mo feature, although admittedly in more in a “fun for the first few weeks” kind of way. I got to play around with this feature at MWC, taking it down to the beach in Barcelona (no need to be jelly - it was freezing) and playing around in the sand. It’s cool, and will probably turn me into that annoying guy asking my friends to do EVERYTHING over and over again (pouring drinks, high-fiving, jumping with joy) just so I can get that super-sweet slow-mo footage.

True, while trying out the feature I found it quite fiddly (you can only capture a second at a time as it’s so taxing on the processor, which makes timing tricky) but my hope is that software tweaks and a bit of practice will make me a slow-mo master.