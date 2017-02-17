Opinion: If a new Nokia 3310 is so exciting, why wouldn’t anyone buy my old one for a fiver?

You see, the tiny snag with the Nokia 3310 is that it’s rubbish.

Sure, people will happily bang on about the amazing battery life compared to smartphones, but that’s only because they’re using their smartphones all of the time. If you could set up your iPhone or Android so it’d unleash a blood-curdling scream every time you unlocked it, you’d use it far less, and its battery would last for ages. Instead, you spend all day on Facebook and Twitter, tapping out text messages, playing games, taking photos, and marvelling at having a tiny, hugely powerful computer that fits in your pocket.

“Aha!” you might reply. “That’s the point. I want to use my phone less, and the Nokia 3310 will help me to do that – and yet won’t leave me cut off from the world, phone box boy.”

To which I reply: get some self discipline, then. And also, if you really don’t think a 3310 will leave you cut off in the modern world you’ve existed in for years now, you’re half right, in that you’ll still be able to phone or text people. But that’s not going to be much use when you’re stranded in the middle of nowhere, the heavens have opened, there are no taxis, and you discover yelling “UBBBEERRRR!” at the top of your lungs isn’t nearly as effective as ordering a car using the smartphone app.

But the arguments continue to rage. “It’s unbreakable!” Then buy a case for your smartphone. “It has real keys!” Because we’ve all missed pressing 7 four times to type an S so much. “I think you’ll find technology was better in the old days, and along with endorsing the Nokia 3310, I’d like to extol the virtues of cassette tape as the finest vessel for recorded music!”

Thanks, but I’m not taking advice from a Hipster recommending a format that regularly got eaten by the device designed to play it.