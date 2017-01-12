Nokia's Android phones: 8 things you need to know

News flash: Nokia isn’t dead. Over the last couple of years we’ve seen the Nokia name bob up to the surface a few times before disappearing back into the tech abyss of £20 feature phones. Anyone remember the Nokia N1 tablet? No?

But now it looks like the pre-iPhone king of phones may be back for good. The Nokia 6 has just been announced. It’s a feature-packed Android phone with a price that looks good even next to those of value kings Motorola and OnePlus.

And it sounds like this will be the first of many new Nokias. Here are eight things you need to know about the new age of Nokia mobiles.