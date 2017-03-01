Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: Should you upgrade?

After two years of anticipation, the Nintendo Switch (once called the "NX") is finally in stores this Friday. And in many ways, it's an attempt to correct some of the Wii U's many missteps.

Like the Wii U and its GamePad, the Switch has its own dedicated screen – only this one is bigger and brighter, not to mention fully portable. And the hardware seems next-level compared to the plastic, child-plaything-like GamePad.

On the other hand, the Switch may be repeating some of the Wii U's mistakes, and at least in this early stage, not everything seems finalised or fleshed out – or even an improvement on what you get with the Wii U. So if you're a huge Nintendo fan, is it time to switch to Switch… or should you wait? Here's our take.