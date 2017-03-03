Nintendo Switch vs iPad Mini 4

After months of waiting, Nintendo’s modular console has arrived - and it’s quite the doozy.

Is it, though, a platform without compare? See, while the Nintendo Switch does triple duty as a home console, play-anywhere tablet and multiplayer machine, it’s not the first to offer such modularity.

Take the iPad. Sure, it’s a tablet first - and performs that function very well - but it can also act as an at-home gamer and will do multiplayer, too.

With the Switch out on Friday 3 March, then, which is your best bet for a multi-functional games machine? We selected the five-star iPad Mini 4 - which is closest to the Switch on screen size and price - sent it into a darkened room with the Switch and poked them both with sticks until fighting ensued.

Here’s what came out of it.