MWC 2017: what we're most excited to see

Samsung's quite the regular at MWC, with previous years yielding smartphones - such as the S6 and S7 - as well as new Gear devices and VR tech.

But the show has arguably never been as key for the Korean mobile maker as it is this time round. See, since the whole exploding Note 7 incident, the tech world's been wondering what Samsung will do to reassure customers. And, come MWC, we just might found out.

Unless it breaks with existing form, there's every chance we'll see its new flagship, the Galaxy S8. We've got more details in our full S8 preview, but suffice to say that this one should be a doozy: rumours reckon there'll be just a single, curved model, with barely-there bezels and, maybe, a 4K screen. So no Edge varient this time round, but we can live with that if the standard S8 gets that lovely curved design instead.

Once we've all calmed down about the S8, there'll probably be plenty of Gear, um, gear to play with, too - including cameras, trackers and VR devices.