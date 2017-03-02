MWC 2017: all the biggest tech announcements

All the big Android phones do pretty much the same things, right? Well, maybe not for long with Sony's extravagant Xperia XZ Premium. Sony has struggled to make handsets that really stand above the competition, but this time around, they've gone all out.

The Xperia XZ Premium is the first phone we've actually seen to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip within, although the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature it as well. More notably, it has the first-ever 4K HDR display on a smartphone – overkill, maybe, but is too much ever really a bad thing?

We'll find out once we get a load of the price tag, but add in 960-frames-per-second slow-motion video recording and we can't help but marvel at all of this tech. In fact, our editor-in-chief says it's the phone that might get him to finally ditch his annual iPhone addiction. It also earned our best-in-show honours.

Sony also had a few other devices on hand, such as the massive 6in Xperia XA1 Ultra, which is actually a mid-ranger despite the size. And the Xperia Agent home robot returned, although it's still just a concept device… and an adorable one, at that.

Elsewhere, we saw the super-cool Xperia Touch, which projects an Android tablet experience onto any surface, giving you a Minority Report-esque experience. However, it's crazy expensive – enough for you to just buy regular tablets for every member of your family instead.

And did you see the new Xperia Ear concept? Sony's buds use bone induction to pump tunes into your skull without fully plugging your ear holes, making them real-world friendly… but also very, very curious and kind of amazing. They also have a built-in A.I. assistant to help you here and there, although we'll see if this concept actually gets made.